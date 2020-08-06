August 6, 2020 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Aug. 7, 2020

Please help us understand why this carnage in Portland — the burning of structures, destroying of statues and so forth — is not addressed by state and local officials.

Yes, we have a right to address grievances, but it should be peaceful, as were the demonstrations of Martin Luther King. Yet these non-acting officials have the gall to call down the president for his concern for the lives and safety of the citizens.

The reason for this unrest and carnage appears to stem from Black Lives Matter and reparations. Should whites also demonstrate for reparations, because they, too, were slaves?

That raises another question, as nowhere in the U.S constitution is there an allowance for non-government use of money.

This shows the disregard or ignorance of our officials of the oaths they swore to uphold and enforce the Constitution. It appears it’s the proper time now to replace these officials with accountable, law-abiding officials.

Mary Novak,

Yamhill

Schools have no choice

When your house is on fire, you don’t invite people over for Thanksgiving dinner.

It’s already August, and parents are agonizing over whether or not to send their children back to school. Actually, though, there shouldn’t be any agony. It’s quite simple and obvious.

The world is on fire, being devastated by a ravenous invisible plague. So the decision comes down to four main factors: the math, virus, children and schools.

I understand the math, having earned two college degrees in mathematics. It’s multiplication, subtraction and the multiplier effect.

I understand the virus and how it acts.

I understand children, having been around them my entire life.

I understand schools, having either attended them or taught in them my entire life.

I get it. I get it all.

There will be no back to school as we have known it, anywhere in the world, this school year — and especially not in the United States. There will be no sports or extra-curricular activities.

Let’s bring this to the local level.

There will be no schools with person-to-person contact or sports anywhere in Yamhill County this year. Why, you say? There is no school or district capable of keeping a facility’s inhabitants or their families safe and healthy.

I read in the latest edition how some local education leaders “wish” or “want” or “hope” they could welcome students back this fall. However, no amount of wishing or wanting changes the reality of the facts we are all facing.

When and if any schools do try and open, they will close soon thereafter, as they find it just isn’t possible.

I get it, and so should you. The answer is simple and obvious.

Would you invite people into your burning house?

Bill Bordeaux

McMinnville

Our nation not racist

Is America really a racist nation? Based on the history during my years of living in America, I say no.

Would a racist nation fight a war, losing thousands of federal soldiers, to free the oppressed? America did.

Would a racist nation actually pass legislative acts such as the Civil Rights Act if it were a racist nation? America did.

Would a racist nation enact laws terming vile acts against minorities hate crimes? America did.

Would a racist nation desegregate its schools? America did.

Would a racist nation elect a Back president? America did.

Would a racist nation elect minority mayors in many of the nations largest cities? America did.

Would a racist nation elect numerous minority leaders at the highest federal and state levels? America did.

You see, America is not a racist nation. It certainly is not systemically racist.

Are there racists in America? You bet. But we remain the only nation in history to acknowledge its own racial problems and then try to do something about them.

As long as we are a free people, we can think anything we want. It is when we act on that thinking that problems arise.

Dennis Carmody

Sheridan

Baca needs to resign

If Mr. Baca loves Linfield, as he says, he needs to resign. The university needs to recover. Whether or not he is in the wrong is moot. Whether or not anything was based on fact is moot. No one will trust the safety of their daughters at Linfield until he resigns. It’s unfortunate, yes. Things like this always are.

Truth doesn’t matter. Mr. Baca’s leaving will enable the communities to heal. Thank you, Mr. Baca, for your service, dedication and love of Linfield. Time to move on.

Sheila Hunter

McMinnville

Walk in the park

On these hot days, I have found a wonderful walk — Airport Park, off Three Mile Lane near the airport.

A few years ago, a local service club brought it back to life. And the Parks Department has done a great job in maintaining and improving it.

The walk is a mile totally in the shade and trees. It’s great for kids, dogs and adults of all ages.

McMinnville truly is a great place to live.

Dean Klaus

McMinnville

Uneven enforcement

I was dismayed after reading that the county has decided to flex its food safety muscle and shut down Miguel Lozano’s street-corn food cart.

The county has a history of getting bullied around by restaurants refusing to comply with food and health safety regulations and/or repeated failed inspections. It seems the county finally saw an opportunity to stand tall and took it, at the expense of a young entrepreneurial upstart.

Is the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce now rushing to protect all the lemonade stands it plans to roll out on Lemonade Day, or does each stand have its own $1,415 operating permit? Perhaps just their sheer whiteness will save them.

Ernest Bixby

McMinnville

Raw facts of meat

What if enough people cared about the more than 30,000 slaughterhouse workers infected with COVID-19 and decided not to buy meat for a while?

And what if they cared about the 113 workers dying of the virus just since June 30 to reconsider takeout from their favorite fast-food restaurant?

And what if they cared about industry workers being 80% people of color, 51% immigrant, 45% low-income and 42% female? Might they abstain from adding to the bottom line of the three multinationals dominating our country’s meat market — Brazil’s JBS, Arkansas’ Tyson Foods and China’s Smithfield Foods?

And what if they didn’t believe there’s a meat shortage in this country, knowing a record 2.5 billion pounds of meat and poultry were sitting in American cold storage and 258 million pounds of U.S. pork was shipped to China in April alone? Could they maybe begin to support the low-paid non-union workers risking maiming, mangling, amputation and even death from speeded-up production lines?

And what if they didn’t approve of the demand that these workers return to unsafe conditions in order to put meat onto America’s tables and dollars into corporate CEO and shareholder pockets? Might they then decide to boycott these corporations and/or protest with their ballots?

Linda Werner

McMinnville