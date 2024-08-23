August 23, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 23, 2024

Missing the prince

When my News-Register arrived in last Friday’s mail, I quickly scanned the obituaries and didn’t find myself listed there. I next moved on to the stories and pictures from the past, when news didn’t just consist of the senior golf and bowling scores, and what happened in sports.

Then, from past experience, I dug out my magnifying glass to enjoy the “Prince Valiant” comics — and couldn’t find them.

Perhaps I needed a microscope instead. But nope, they were missing.

Why?

Who really reads those alleged comics on the page printed in color? I don’t!

John Kowolik

McMinnville

Editor’s note: Last week’s missing “Prince Valiant” and this week’s edition appear today on Page A14. We’ve increased the size of the strip to improve legibility.



Third World hellhole

Alexis de Tocqueville, a French aristocrat, diplomat, sociologist, political scientist, political philosopher and historian chronicling events of the early to mid-1800s, is credited with saying, “America is great because America is good. If America ever stops being good, it will stop being great.”

Well, people, America has stopped being good. I think the reasons for this are:

Abortion: the murder of 64 million unborn babies since 1973.

Transgenderism: the willful mutilation of children.

Debt: the irresponsible handling of the wealth with which we’ve been blessed.

Moral decay: political leaders who lie, cheat, misinform and gaslight with impunity.

Crime and drugs: unvetted immigration resulting in rampant lawlessness.

Corruption: misappropriation of the FBI, CIA, IRS, DHS and judiciary.

Misinformation: a press that deliberately censors, misinforms and disinforms the public.

These are observations of a concerned citizen regarding the election for 2024.

If you examine with an open mind the state of affairs listed above, you will notice the abuses are predominantly supported by Democrats. I, for one, believe America is doomed to become a Third World hellhole if the Democrats retain or increase their control.

Robert Long

McMinnville



No flaks out front

This is from one Marine officer to another:

I don’t wish to disparage your service, Sen. Vance. However, I don’t know any Marines who didn’t see combat. And when I was in combat myself, I didn’t see any passing out press releases.

Stephen Eichelberger

McMinnville