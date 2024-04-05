April 5, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: April 5, 2024

Sheriff misstep

Last week, I expressed to Sheriff Sam Elliott, through e-mail, my disappointment regarding his endorsement of Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer for re-election. To my surprise, he promptly called me, and we discussed this matter over the phone.

While I believe Sheriff Elliott’s intentions are well-meaning, I find his endorsement misguided and shortsighted.

His rationale for supporting Commissioner Berschauer is that she has been an advocate for the sheriff’s department. I have several concerns about this.

1. Optics and perception: His endorsement of one of the people who recently voted him into office raises serious questions. Abstaining from endorsements altogether would be a more appropriate stance in this situation.

2. Lack of formal dialogue: The other candidate, Bubba King, never had the opportunity to formally express his opinions and ideas to Sheriff Elliott. As a leader, the Sheriff’s endorsement should involve thorough consideration and vetting of both candidates.

3. Divisiveness: Commissioner Berschauer is objectively a divisive figure in Yamhill County. By endorsing her, the sheriff risks alienating a significant portion of the community. In today’s climate, law enforcement should strive to bridge existing gaps, not create new ones.

I firmly believe local law enforcement leaders should refrain from endorsing candidates. Politics should remain outside their purview.

By making this endorsement, Sheriff Elliott has waded into divisive political waters, potentially exacerbating tensions within our community.

Scott Green

McMinnville



Timely reminder

I want to thank the Lindsay Berschauer campaign for getting her signs up so swiftly. We may now enjoy them in every corner of the county on every drive.

If we had a Yamhelas Westsider Trail, we could see them from our bicycle seats. There is probably one just outside your bedroom window right now, smiling and peering in.

The practical effect is also good for us.

We can be reminded 40 or 50 times a day for a couple of months who NOT to vote for. What a very progressive thing to do!

Tom Lenon

Sheridan



All in for awnings

I see Michele Reeves says we need fewer awnings. She says property owners should get rid of them.

She also says we have a strange attachment to awnings and that they cast a large shadow in front of businesses.

In fact, awnings protect us shoppers from Oregon’s liquid sunshine — and also from the hot summer sun. They also protect window displays of sun-fading items, such as those at Boersma’s sewing center.

I vote to keep the awnings.

Marietta Rankin

McMinnville



Dishonest rhetoric

I was disappointed that Commissioner Mary Starrett, in her rebuttal piece of last week, continued her dishonest rhetoric about the Yamhelas Westsider Trail and her opposition to recreational infrastructure anywhere in Yamhill County.

Starrett claims we need to spend money to address homelessness before we spend money on the Westsider Trail. She neglected to mention that the trail was paid for through a $2 million grant from state funding dedicated to recreation.

When the county decided not to build the trail, it did not save any county residents’ tax dollars. Instead, $2 million in county tax dollars went to the state to pay back the grant we received — money that could have gone toward solving local problems, including homelessness.

Anyone who wants to understand what the trail would be like should just think of the bike trail that runs along farmland from Rickreal to Corvallis. The alleged problems are being manufactured by people with an economic interest in eliminating the right of way, which predates any farm and is significant to the long-term economic development of every community on the corridor, including McMinnville.

Regarding homelessness, readers should recall the commissioners chose not to issue an emergency declaration that could have delivered millions in additional funding to address the crisis.

Starrett also opposed efforts to have Yamhill County join the Marion-Polk Homelessness Alliance. That would have brought in millions more and made it easier for the more than 2,000 Yamhill County residents with Section 8 vouchers to use them in Marion and Polk counties, where housing is more available and affordable..

Yamhill County needs an effective board of commissioners. Unfortunately, ours has been disengaged from the core work of governing and instead focused on polarizing communities, creating controversies and pursuing extreme national agendas.

Sal Peralta

McMinnville



Transparency and integrity

The signs for Lindsay Bershauer are large and frequent along our highways so we don’t forget her name.

But read this carefully. She has an opponent — David “Bubba” King, a local small business owner who is much more qualified.

He values open communication and transparency between the county and its residents. He is ready to prioritize community concerns over personal concerns.

Rest assured that he will bring integrity to the office and be the best team leader he can.

Judy Buchholz

McMinnville



Fear vs possibility

What a contrast of opinions in the March 29 Viewpoints section.

Mary Starrett:

- It might bring violent crime and attract the homeless. (With this rationale, should we put a halt on any further parks or roads?)

- Someone could get hurt. (See above.)

- It violates our land use laws on farming. (No one is stopping anyone from farming.)

- It’s an expensive burden. (It sounds like a bargain to me. A small investment promises huge benefits for the community. Let’s start a GoFundMe campaign, or consider a recreational user fee as the National Forests and state parks have.)

Radford Bean:

- It provides a safe and peaceful place for families and individuals to walk & bike in our community without getting run over.

- It promises to draw tourist dollars to Yamhill County

- We won’t have to drive to Vernonia, Hood River or Oakridge to take advantage of such opportunities.



- The towns with access to such trails all report positive impacts on their communities.

I wonder how many ag dollars go into Mary Starrett’s coffers for such fear-mongering. She needs to get on a bike and loosen up.

It would be amazing to have this trail in our backyard!

Alanna Pass

Newberg



The Berschauer blitz

It does not matter how many large two-sided signs you litter my county with, Lindsay. You will never have my vote.

John Rima

McMinnville