Letters to the editor: April 26, 2019

Think Tank offers ideas

Concerned as many of us are for our community’s increasing homeless crisis, members of the Yamhill County Democratic Think Tank discussed the issue at our April meeting and came up with two action items we wish to be considered.

The first is to develop a homeless camp not far from city and county services where they can park RVs and other vehicles, as well as set up tents. The second is to establish a site where they can have an actual address for the postal service, their children’s schools, potential employers and providers of mental health contact support, Social Security benefits and so forth.

It is our hope to join other community networks wishing to seek solutions to begin to resolve some of the growing concerns. We feel it is time to adopt a grassroots campaign encouraging meaningful dialogue and comprehensive discussion from all interested groups within our community. We need difficult but decisive action immediately.

The Yamhill County Democratic Think Tank supports our leaders in this urgent quality-of-life assessment, aimed at generating a proactive resolution for all.

Liz Marlia-Stein

McMinnville

Hold judges accountable

The judges of Yamhill County should consider their culpability in the murder of Brian Bodle, whose body was discovered in a burned-out car in Southwest Washington’s Skamania County. See “Suspect identified in slaying of Newberg man,” on the PamplinMedia.com website.

Anyone who peruses the Department of Justice’s online records search site, found at webportal.courts.oregon.gov/portal, will discover suspect Damian Belander has an amazingly extensive record of arrests and/or convictions for violent crimes.

The roster includes 19 pending Yamhill County charges, including robbery, kidnapping and assault. It also includes a 2016 Yamhill County conviction for assaulting a public safety officer, rendered in a case in which accompanying charges of possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon and resisting arrest were dismissed.

If I had a vicious dog that I allowed to roam at large, even though it had a history of biting people, I would be held civilly and criminally accountable if it mauled a child. I would be held accountable even if the person my dog attacked was a heroin addict.

The voters of Yamhill County should hold their judges just as accountable.

James Crawford

Yamhill