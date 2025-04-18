April 18, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the editor: April 18, 2024

Hispanic community issues

I am a concerned school district parent serving as vice president of the Hispanic PTA of McMinnville. I would like to share some of my concerns and frustrations with you.

One of the biggest Latinx concerns was removal of the dual-language program from our schools in 2022. The misconception was that it was going to be replaced by a program that would be better for our students, which has not happened.

Several district parents have made complaints regarding our executive leader and her actions, regarding both our Hispanic community and our students in general. Parents have come to publicly provide their complaints to members of the board, but have been ignored.

At this point, our district does not have any dual-language programs and our English Language Development program is barely staffed. The inclusion department set up to assist in creating a new program is now gone as well.

Our parents deserve answers to all the questions, concerns and complaints they have raised over the years since the executive leader’s arrival in our district. The Hispanic community has felt neglected, given the lack of involvement from the executive leader and board of directors.

Jasmin Juarez

McMinnville

Clinging to past

The recent dismissal of our school superintendent is not only unjust, it’s deeply troubling. Her tenure, though brief, marked a refreshing shift toward transparency, collaboration and long-overdue progress.

She actively opened channels of communication with families and staff, invited teacher feedback and showed a willingness to listen — something this district hadn’t seen in years. But this apparently ruffled feathers.

The board of education, operating like a relic of a “good old boys” club, seemed threatened by her professionalism and her unwillingness to rubber-stamp outdated practices. Rather than recognize her efforts as leadership, they punished her for setting healthy boundaries and daring to challenge their insular approach.

Let’s be honest: Education in our community — and across the country — has evolved. What worked 30 years ago no longer serves today’s students.

We need leaders who are attuned to the present and future, not ones clinging to the past just to preserve their own power. The board’s decision sends a clear and chilling message: Progress is unwelcome here.

We owe it to our students, teachers and families to demand better.

This isn’t just about one superintendent. It’s about whether we want a district run on ego and control, or one built on respect, communication and a shared vision for the future.

Morgan Hamm

McMinnville

Strive for excellence

I am a retired MSD administrator who oversaw grant writing. In the decade or so I wrote K-12 grants, I was able to bring more than $16 million into the district for priority initiatives like smaller learning communities, career pathways, afterschool programs, homeless student services, technology and professional development.

It was never about chasing money. It was about procuring funds to support work the district was already doing or already aspired to do.

I put the words on the page, but under Dr. Russell, the ideas were always developed by the district leadership team, in concert with district staff and students. The projects I brought to the district, which persisted well beyond the period of funding, became fundamental to our identity as a state leader and our success in increasing student achievement.

Over the period of our reinvention under Dr. Russell, which began and ended with my own tenure, our achievement grew exponentially in comparison to other districts, including Forest Grove, Newberg and Canby. Among all student subgroups, our achievement grew to double digits above average, often as much as 25% above.

Unfortunately, over the last several years, achievement has declined. Though it dropped dramatically across the state due to COVID, it dropped more here.

In the 2023/24 state assessment data in reading and math, most MSD subgroups performed below state average and comparison districts. The few subgroups performing above average barely did so, often by less than 3%.

Examining performance data by student subgroup (ethnicity, language, disability, etc.) will be critical to the board as it moves to select a new superintendent. This data must include state assessments, grade point average, daily attendance, graduation rate and college enrollment and persistence.

There is much lost territory. To regain it, the board must choose a superintendent with a strong teaching background and strong focus on student engagement and outcomes.

Jill Long

Estacada

Wrecking crew

Do you think the cuts to the federal budget by Donald Trump and Elon Musk just affect some nameless, faceless bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., who deserve to lose their jobs? Well, think again.

These employees are our friends and our neighbors. They have chosen their jobs and professions because they wish to serve, and what they do affects each of us.

They are the teachers and assistants in the Chapter I program at your local school, who give extra help to children in reading and math. Their jobs are on the line because the Department of Education is being cut.

They are the employees of the National Forest Service, who manage your favorite campground, which now may be closed. Ditto for the rangers and trail crews of your favorite national park.

They are the nurses and counselors at your local veterans hospital, who help veterans with their medical problems. They are the meat and food inspectors from the FDA, who keep our food safe. They are the flight controllers from the FAA, who help ensure flight safety.

I could go on and on, but you get the idea. These peoples’ jobs are important to our health, safety, enjoyment and welfare.

I don’t think any of the cuts to these jobs, or other reductions in force, are making America great again. They are just making America weak.

Margaret Shields

McMinnville



Underperforming

I have followed with interest the action of the school board and the community comments concerning the district leadership change.

I was a member of the school board when Ms. Brockett was chosen to lead the district. Based on her education and experience, I believed Ms. Brockett was the best candidate to build on district success and lead us forward on a positive trajectory.

Evidence indicates that this has not occurred. According to Department of Education report card data, three of our six elementary schools and one of our middle schools are now targeted for low performance. This covers approximately half of our students enrolled at these levels.

Many of our students will move from a low performing elementary school to a low performing middle school. Our students deserve better.

I know that this board action has a cost, but what value do we put on our children’s future?

Barbara Carter

McMinnville



Proven leader

On Monday, April 14, the McMinnville School Board voted to terminate Superintendent Debbie Brockett without cause. While the board has the legal authority to make this decision, it’s important that we, as a community, take a moment to reflect on Superintendent Brockett’s legacy and what her leadership has meant to McMinnville.

On behalf of the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce — which represents more than 450 businesses across Yamhill County — I want to publicly thank Superintendent Brockett for her service, her collaborative spirit and her deep commitment to students and families.

Debbie has been more than a superintendent. She’s been a true community leader.

For the past four years, she has served on the chamber’s board of directors, working closely with business owners, nonprofit leaders and civic organizations.

She consistently showed up — not just in meetings, but in action. Her contributions to our local Workforce Integration Network and her support for strong Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs have directly benefited students and strengthened our local economy.

Debbie understood something we at the chamber talk about often: that preparing students for life after graduation is about more than academics, that it’s also about connecting the classroom to careers, building confidence and opportunity, and ensuring McMinnville grows as a place where both young people and businesses can thrive.

Decisions like this, especially when made without clear public reasoning, come with consequences — not only for district morale and finances, but for community trust. Families choose where to live, and employers choose where to invest, based in part on the strength and stability of our schools. In times like these, that stability is shaken.

While we recognize that some matters are handled behind closed doors, we also believe it’s essential to name what’s been lost and to express gratitude for what’s been given.

Superintendent Brockett’s leadership leaves a lasting, positive mark on this district and on the broader McMinnville community. For that, we thank her.

John Olson

Chamber President & CEO

McMinnville



Hooray for Harvard

Harvard University refused to be bullied by the Trump administration. The school stood up when other higher education institutions capitulated.

The radical right has been assaulting education at all levels for too long.

We must reassert freedom of speech. We must sustain the separation of church and state. We must insist on academic freedom.

I do not want to live in an authoritarian society. I do not want to live with intolerance. I do not want to be oppressed by right-wing nationalism.

Hooray for Harvard! Perhaps now we have a glimmer of hope.

Kevin and Carla Chambers

McMinnville



Not normal

I am sorry that last week’s letter writer was not able to read the signs at the gathering of concerned citizens at Second and Adams streets, and came away with an inaccurate impression of the motivation for them. We are there asking for respect for the life and liberty of every citizen.

We are pointing out that it’s not billionaires who make this a great country, but the people doing the hard work. We are asking that our taxes pay for things that make our lives better, not more tax breaks for the already wealthy. This is selfish only in that my life is improved when all the people in my country are safe, educated and well nourished.

We are there because the majority in Congress and the Supreme Court appear unwilling to protect the Constitution and hold the president to his oath to do so. We are there to help others realize that none of this is normal, that we all need to stand up and demand a return to the rule of law.

Glenna Green

McMinnville