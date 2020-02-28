By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

Letter to Readers: The Parable of the Gagged Samaritan

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Bill B

Mr. Henderson: After reading many articles written by you, I have come to the conclusion that you do not add value to the News Register. Yes, I know I do not have to read them, but unfortunately, I read everything.

If you had any experience with a catastrophic event or one that can create panic or anxiety, you might appreciate that the best approach is to limit those that are providing information. Otherwise, we have all sorts of information being distributed via the media, much of which is that person’s opinion or is paraphrased by the writer

I’m surprised that this appeared in today’s edition.
.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable