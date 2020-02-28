Letter to Readers: The Parable of the Gagged Samaritan

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Bill B
Mr. Henderson: After reading many articles written by you, I have come to the conclusion that you do not add value to the News Register. Yes, I know I do not have to read them, but unfortunately, I read everything.
If you had any experience with a catastrophic event or one that can create panic or anxiety, you might appreciate that the best approach is to limit those that are providing information. Otherwise, we have all sorts of information being distributed via the media, much of which is that person’s opinion or is paraphrased by the writer
I’m surprised that this appeared in today’s edition.
