Letha (Lee) Patricia Vicknair 1938 - 2021

Lee Vicknair passed away October 31, 2021. She was 83 years old. She was born in 1938 to Peter and Frances (Pratsch) Holevas in Raymond, Washington. The youngest of two, Lee grew up in Hoquiam, Washington, graduating from Hoquiam High School in 1956.

Upon relocating to Southern California, she met and married Leo Vicknair in 1966. Lee was the mother of three children, Anthony, who was born in 1967; Nicholas, born in 1969; and Kimberly, born in 1976.

Lee relocated with her family to the Pacific Northwest in 1978, settling in Gresham, Oregon, where she raised her children. After divorcing Leo in 1982, Lee started her career in assisting living, where she was a CNA and an activity coordinator at several assisted living locations in the Gresham area. Upon retiring in 2001, Lee moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where she lived for 20 years.

Lee enjoyed painting, gardening and her many dogs and cats she cared for over the years. But her greatest pleasure was spending time with her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lee was preceded in death by her mother, Frances (Pratsch) Holevas; her father, Peter Holevas; her brother, Fred Holevas; and her first-born son, Scott Rawalt. Lee is survived by her son, Anthony (Joanna) of Redmond, Oregon; her son, Nicholas (Makalani) of Bend, Oregon; her daughter, Kimberly of San Pedro, California; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were made through Macy & Son, but there will not be a service. A private family graveside service will be held at her final resting place in Aberdeen, Washington.