Lete Chamberlain Davis 1938 - 2024

Lete Chamberlain Davis was the son of Lete and Clara Davis. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Clare.

Lete began his technical career in the U.S. Navy working on radar systems; after leaving the Navy, he worked in computer hardware and software. He eventually specialized in computer systems, and was a senior UNIX System Administrator.

Lete was a long-standing member of the St. Clare Fraternity of Secular Franciscans (Third Order Lay Franciscans). He was also a member of the board of the “Good Neighbor Center” in Tigard, Oregon.

While attending the parish of St. Francis, he participated in the choir, helped with the Youth Ministry, RCIA, Stephen’s Ministry, along with being a Eucharistic Minister. Lete was also a regular docent and volunteer at Oxbow Park, in addition to driving a school bus, and he worked hard in completing the 2010 census.

His final years were spent at Avamere in Newberg, Oregon, where he was secretary for the Residents' Council. We thank all the staff at Avamere for their continued care and concern. In his final months, Forest Park Hospice attended to his needs with such care and compassion. Thank you for the wonderful care!

Lete loved to joke, and will always be remembered by all who knew him for his one-liners (and puns) that he loved to share with everyone.

Funeral Mass for Lete is scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Sherwood, with interment at Willamette National Cemetery with military honors at 2:30 p.m. the same day. Viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. will be Monday, September 30, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.