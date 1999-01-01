Leon Mayer 1940 - 2021

Son of Max and Viola Mayer, Leon Mayer was born March 22, 1940, in American Falls, Idaho. He grew up on his parent’s farm, graduating from high school in 1958. Following graduation, He attended Bob Jones University, earning a bachelor’s degree in general science in 1962. Leon’s first teaching job was in Northern Idaho, beginning a long career in education.

In June of 1966, he married Carole Clark. In 1968, they relocated to Oregon City with baby Carrie. Soon Anne and Mike were added to the family. While in Oregon City, Leon earned a master’s degree in school administration. In 1984, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where Leon was hired to work for McMinnville School District as an administrator. In 1994, he left his job with the McMinnville School District to run Bethel Christian School, where he remained until his retirement. In retirement Leon served as an educational consultant to local schools Bethel Christian and Linfield College.

Central to Leon’s life was his Christian faith. His relationship with Christ was very important to him, and he ministered to others at every opportunity. Leon was an avid outdoorsman; he loved to hunt, fish, hike and garden. After Carole’s passing in 2009, Leon was blessed to find love again with Rita Nesland. Leon and Rita married and spent 11 happy years sharing their love of outdoors and faith together.

Leon was preceded in death by both parents and his wife, Carole Mayer. He is survived by his wife, Rita Nesland; brothers, Loren, Carl and Jamie Mayer; his children, Michael Mayer, Anne Muilenburg (Paul) and Carrie Mayer; his grandchildren, Zachary and Megan Muilenburg; and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. October 7, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com