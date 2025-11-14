November 14, 2025 Tweet

Leland Thoburn: Acts of kindness can prove catching in the community

##Leland Thorburn

In 1998, volunteer organizations from around the world joined together to designate Nov. 13 as World Kindness Day and celebrate it annually.

The purpose is to bring attention to the vast number of good deeds, big and small, occurring in every community — along with the common thread of kindness that binds us.

Kindness is one of the most fundamental characteristics of humanity, for it bridges issues that might otherwise divide us — race, religion, politics, gender, location and so forth. The World Kindness Movement has approached the United Nations to officially recognize World Kindness Day and asked that it issue an official Declaration of Support for World Kindness.

Several weeks ago, the News-Register issued a call for readers to submit anecdotes about noteworthy acts of kindness in our community, so we could publish them in celebration.

If you submitted to us in response, thank you. Joining in a celebration of kindness is, in itself, an act of kindness.

One of the startling facts to come out of this exercise was to find out how many non-profit assistance groups exist in Yamhill County. Ranging from animal rescue to helping families in distress to feeding the hungry and more, the number and range of assistance offered is staggering for a county of just slightly more than 100,000 residents.

We received too many submissions to include them all here. So, first of all, our apologies to those who sent us something that we did not include.

However, let us highlight a few, and then end with one of the most charitable actions I have ever heard of — one involving Oregon’s own Western Oregon University, based in Monmouth:

-- “Many years ago, the YCAP Food Bank got a grant to provide food to Wascher Elementary School families. Once the grant ran out, Tim and Emily Duerfeldt took it upon themselves to continue providing food. They work with YCAP, Grocery Outlet, Walmart, the Wascher PTA and even drive to Portland to pick up donated bread. Every Friday, they go to Wascher, organize the food and deliver it to 47 students, who then take it home to their families.” Submitted by Dana Libonati.

-- “A McMinnville resident was walking into town across the Three Mile Lane bridge and saw a debit card on the railing. She picked it up, took it home and posted a photo with the name on social media. Someone suggested taking it to the police station, so she did. Later on, the man who owned the card saw the post and gave profuse thanks since it was his last $30.” Submitted by an 80-year-old McMinnville woman who asked to remain anonymous.

-- “Lisa Boschee, who several years ago placed an outdoor cabinet and cooler at the foot of her driveway at 1820 N.E. McDonald Lane and offers them to the community as a My Little Community Food Pantry. The Little Pantry is a very busy place, and is much-needed and appreciated by the hungry people of McMinnville. Lisa has a sign posted (‘Take what you need, Leave what you can, Be thankful, grateful and blessed!’) so people or businesses that have food to spare can donate meals, produce, groceries or financial donations (to Lisa for the purchase of groceries for the pantry) while people in need can take from the donated food. In addition to what people or businesses donate to the pantry, Lisa also keeps an “overflow” in her garage with extra food, so she or her dad can refill the pantry once or twice a day. She has told me often that anytime someone puts something in the pantry, it basically disappears instantly, so the need is great in McMinnville. Many hungry people are being fed from her pantry through her generosity.” Submitted by Wilma Chupp.

Let’s also acknowledge the many people who volunteer across Yamhill County, including those who serve in one of the many soup kitchens or meal sites; those who help distribute clothes to the poor; those who take time to read to and teach young elementary school students to read for themselves; and those who help our library maintain its leading role in serving our community.

In reading through the many submissions, some statements stood out and are worth repeating:

“Kindness can be ‘catchy!” Patricia Rickert.

“A lot of folks, if they think about it, do more good and kind things than they think.” From “Grandma.”

“Sometimes folks just need a reminder that little things (little acts of kindness and caring) mean a lot.” Also from “Grandma.”

“(Kindness) is a blessing both to those who give and to those who receive.” Wilma Chupp.

And finally, as promised:

-- “One of my favorite stories of this nature occurred on the college softball field and was eventually featured on Oprah’s television show and ESPN. On April 26, 2008, Western Oregon University was playing Central Washington University. Sara Tucholsky of Western Oregon hit her first-ever home run with two runners on base. On the way to first base, she tore a muscle in her leg and fell to the ground. She barely made it to first. The umpire told her that if she couldn’t run the bases, her home run would be considered a single and would go down in the score book that way. And, if any of her teammates helped her, she would be called out. That’s when Central Washington’s Mallory Holtman went to the home plate umpire and asked if she could carry Sara around the bases. The umpire said yes. So, Mallory and teammate Liz Wallace got on either side of Sara and carried her around the bases so she could touch all of them and receive credit for her home run.” Submitted by Dana Libonati.

Happy World Kindness Day!