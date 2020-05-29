Legion Riders give scholarships

Marcus Larson/News-Register##During an American Legion Post 21 Riders Scholarship ceremony last week, Libby Glassley of Dayton High School elbow bumps Mike Paull after receiving her award. Jakob Jarvis, right, of Yamhill-Carlton, Madeline Smith of McMinnville and Paul Morris of Willamina also received the $1,000 scholarships.

The American Legion Riders from McMinnville Post 21 have chosen four graduating seniors to receive scholarships.

The motorcycle group presented $1,000 scholarships to Paul Morris of Willamina High School, Madeline Smith of McMinnville, Libby Glassley of Dayton and Jakob Jarvis Yamhill-Carlton.

The Riders also perform service to veterans, such as escorting them on their return home from Honor Flights or building handicapped-accessible ramps in homes. In addition, they take part in events such as annual Memorial Day tributes at local cemeteries.