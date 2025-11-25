By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • 

Leaving a legacy, Hamilton retires from city of Sheridan

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Liz Hodgins

Yvonne was the Rock of Gibraltar for the Sheridan City Council--she always had the information we were looking for or could look it up. She will be missed greatly.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable