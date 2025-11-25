Leaving a legacy, Hamilton retires from city of Sheridan

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Liz Hodgins
Yvonne was the Rock of Gibraltar for the Sheridan City Council--she always had the information we were looking for or could look it up. She will be missed greatly.