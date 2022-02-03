Lawrence "Larry" Leroy Phillips

Lawrence “Larry” Leroy Phillips died February 3, 2022, at the age 81. He was born April 30, 1940, to Vern and Elsie Phillips in Lamar, Colorado. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1959 and went on to receive his Bachelor of Education degree from Oregon College of Education (WOU). He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Phillips, in 2010. He is survived by his six children, Kerrie Phillips, Chuck Phillips, Lori Bennett, Lori Mallernee, Heid i Dieu and Becky Capps; as well as 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Larry was an outstanding high school and collegiate athlete and was inducted into the McMinnville Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. He spent the majority of his career teaching and coaching at Coquille High School, where he is remembered for his larger-than-life presence. In retirement, Larry and Shirley settled in McMinnville, where they enjoyed traveling, golfing, spending time with friends and participating in church activities.

A private memorial service for Larry and Shirley will be scheduled at a later date. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.