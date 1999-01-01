Lawanda Florence (Fredricks) DeJong 1917 - 2020

Lawanda Florence (Fredricks) DeJong was born January 12, 1917, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Raymond and Violet (Sayles) Fredricks. She was reared and educated in South Dakota and Iowa.

She moved with her parents in 1936 to McMinnville, Oregon. In 1938, she married Richard “Dick” DeJong of Amity, Oregon. They farmed west of Amity for 48 years.

Lawanda was a member of Valley Baptist Church of McMinnville. She also had been a volunteer at the local hospital. She loved doing oil paintings, reading, and enjoyed her yard and growing flowers, and her family.

Her family includes sons, Raymond F. DeJong (Kathleen) of Sequim, Washington, and Don DeJong (Patsy) of Burlington, Washington; daughter, Andrea K. Isaacson (Dick) of Banks, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. Her sister, Helen Peterson, preceded her in 2004; her husband, Dick, in 1983; her mother in 1984; and her father in 1957.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Baptist Church, the Salvation Army, or Salem Union Gospel Mission.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, at Valley Baptist Church. Social distancing space is available. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.