LaVerne E. "Andy" Anderson 1928 - 2020

LaVerne E. “Andy” Anderson was born November 3, 1928, in Poole, Nebraska. He moved to McMinnville, Oregon, with his wife and three children in 1963.

He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Patricia of McMinnville; son, David and daughter-in-law Tiffany of Eugene, Oregon; daughters, Linda Harbin of Banks, Oregon, and Lisa and husband Bruce Henderson of Tygh Valley, Oregon; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

A private service for family is scheduled at the gravesite on Friday, April 10. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Unionvale Countryside Church, or Serenity Hospice, Portland, OR. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.