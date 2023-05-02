LaVerna Marie Bauguess 1944 - 2024

LaVerna Marie Bauguess passed away peacefully at home at Rock of Ages Valley View Retirement Village.

LaVerna was born in Portland, Oregon. She grew up on the family farm on Red Prairie Road with her grandparents (Asbury), parents, Ruth and Henry Jones, and two sisters, Sylvia (Jones) Wiese and Sally (Jones) Stuc. They attended school in Sheridan.

LaVerna married Darrell Smith in 1960, and they moved to Springfield, where they had two children, Cheryl and Clifford. In 1967, she would marry for the second time to Bill Bauguess, who had three children of his own, Bonnie, Terri, and Allen.

Together, the family spent time enjoying the outdoors: camping, hiking, and waterskiing. One of their favorite vacation spots was camping at Waldo Lake. LaVerna and Bill remained loving and dedicated partners until his passing.

LaVerna worked 30 years for the State of Oregon Employment Department, retiring in 2002. Her work moved the family around the state, from Eugene to Newport to Salem, and then settling in Buell. During her employment, she joined many professional organizations and was well-respected among her peers, earning awards and recognition for her dedication and hard work.

Later in life, LaVerna and Bill took on the role of raising children again when they adopted their two grandchildren, Caleb and Samantha. Samantha was diagnosed at an early age with an inoperable brain tumor that would take her life in 2006, at the age of 13. Shortly afterward, Bill would be diagnosed with Parkinson’s and dementia, and they would make the move in 2008 to Rock of Ages.

LaVerna loved the outdoors, gardening, and traveling. Later in life, she connected with the Willamina Christian Church, where she enjoyed volunteering and working with the children. She was a beautiful and giving soul and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Willamina Christian Church.

