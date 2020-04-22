Lavelle Polk 1939 - 2020

Lavelle Polk passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Lavelle was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda (Moore); sons, Sherman (1964), Terry (1989) and Kenneth (2012).

Lavelle and Wanda moved to Idanha, Oregon, in the mid '70s, where he held a variety of positions at Green Veneer Inc. He was very active in the community, volunteering with the Detroit/Idanha volunteer fire department as an EMT as well as fire chief.

Lavelle was loved by many in the community and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his son, Jimmy; grandson, Bradly and his wife Wendy; as well as his great-grandchildren and the many who were not directly related but whom he considered to be his kids.

A memorial will be held at a later date to be determined. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.