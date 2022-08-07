Laura L. Compton 1953 - 2022

Former Dayton, Oregon, resident Laura Lucille Compton of Scottsburg, Oregon, age 69, passed away quietly and gracefully at home in her sleep on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was born March 3, 1953, daughter of the late Volus and Shirley (Miller) McEachern.

Laura is survived by her husband, Blaze; daughter, Shamani of Portland; stepdaughter, Eden (Robert) Sky of Ashland; sister, Kathy (Al) Felker of Washington; and sister, Janet McEachern (Chip Austin) of Florida. Laura was preceded in death by her parents.

Everyone who knew Laura was aware of her giving nature, her personal warmth and, as a friend remarked after her passing, “She had a lovely way of being interested in you.”

Laura was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, artist, mother, student, gardener, Portland Trail Blazer fan, animal lover, stepmother, wife, vegetarian and meditator.

Laura spent a major amount of time happily immersed in her artwork. She would spend hours alone in her art studio in back of the house here, carving or sculpting with Spanky, her cat, and listening to her favorite music. Daily meditation gave her great joy throughout her life.

A celebration of Laura's life will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at 162 Spicer St., Scottsburg, OR 97473. This event will also stream live on ZOOM. Request ZOOM link by emailing blazecompton@gmail.com.