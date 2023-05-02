Laura Jean "jamma" Okorn 1948 - 2026

Laura Jean "jamma" Okorn was a fourth-generation Oregonian born August 19, 1948, in Salem, Oregon, to her parents, Clifford Burkett and Velna Kethcart.

To know Laura was to know love. She loved deeply and was loved deeply by her friends and family. She embodied the fruit of the spirit as defined in Galatians 5:22-23: "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control." She showered those she cared about with kindness and baked goods like sourdough, cookies, muffins, banana bread, desserts, and her famous homemade rolls.

She loved baking, cooking, sewing, and crochet. She delivered meals at warming shelters and crocheted hats for those who needed them. She loved children and spent much of her time with her grandchildren, reading them stories and watching movies. She enjoyed playing games and doing puzzles with her family.

Laura passed on the morning of March 18, 2026. She was preceded in death by her mother, Velna; father, Clifford; brother, Larry; and son, Darren. She leaves behind four daughters, Traci Herring (Scott), Shelli Wainwright (George), Cindi O'Brien, and Lesli Okorn; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Laura's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday April 11, 2026, at Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Rd., McMinnville OR 97128.