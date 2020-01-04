Larsen wins heavyweight title at Sierra Nevada Classic

Larsen overcame illness and strategic shifts to finish on top of the 285-pound bracket. Drained of stamina, the senior Pirate couldn’t light up the scoreboard in his familiar fashion.

However, the reigning Class 3A Oregon state champion changed tactics to defeat every foe.

In the finals match, after a scoreless first period, Larsen notched a second period ride out, then an escape at the start of the 3rd to make the score 1-0.

In the closing seconds of the match, he countered a shot by his opponent to seal the 3-0 win.

Dayton head coach Rob Henry noted, “It was a great win for Blake, especially because he adapted to his conditioning and balance being off. He had to wrestle more like a typical heavyweight and concentrate on position and defense. He is clearly one of the best big guys on the west coast.”