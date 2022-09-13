Larry R. Smith 1953 - 2022

Larry Ross Smith passed away September 13, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon, at 69 years old. He was born May 3, 1953, in Bakersfield, California, to parents Oscar and Bessie Smith. He graduated in 1971 from Jordan High School in Long Beach, California. After high school, he met the love of his life, Debbie Smith, and they married in Long Beach and eventually settled in Oregon in 1986. They were married 48 years and had two children, Malissa and William.

Anyone who met him knew his love of sports and his dogs. He loved tackling handyman projects for himself and his family. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union for 20 years and was proud to serve Yamhill County as a scrap metal recycler, where he made many friends who he continued to run into for years.

Larry’s family was his biggest pride and joy. He was a gentle, sweet man whose loss will be felt by so many. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Malissa; sister, Karin; brother, Gary; and parents, Oscar and Bessie. He is survived by wife, Debbie; sons, William, married to Missy, and Robert; sister, Linda; grandchildren, Jayden and Brooklyn; 45 nieces and nephews; and three dogs, Buddy, Annie and Mia.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Valley View Memorial Park, 24279 N.E. Dayton Ave in Newberg, Oregon. There will be a reception to follow. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com