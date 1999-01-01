Larry R. Pritchett 1946 - 2020

Larry, the son of George and Viola Pritchett, was born April 23, 1946, in McMinnville, Oregon. The family lived in Yamhill, Oregon, when he was a young boy. He graduated from Yamhill High School, and after graduation he joined the service.

Larry met his wife Judy while stationed in Alaska. They married in Long Beach, California, while Larry was stationed in San Diego. Their military days took them from California, Okinawa, Japan, Whidbey Island, Washington, and then back to California. Larry and Judy were married for 53 years. Together they had two children, Kim and Todd.

Larry is survived by his wife, Judy; two children, Todd Pritchett of Dundee, Oregon, and Kim Whitehead of Ridgecrest, California; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Larry is also survived by his mother, Viola Pritchett of McMinnville, Oregon; and one brother, Richard Pritchett of Carlton, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his father, George Pritchett; and one sister, Sharon Ball.

Duty to his family and his country, reliability, honor, and a teacher by nature are all qualities Larry had until his last days on earth. He was a constant teaser, but it was always in good fun. He was still joking and affectionately harassing people till the day he died. He grew old with dignity and, even though he had been very sick the last couple years, he never complained.

Larry loved the outdoors and he especially loved sharing it with his family. He taught his kids and grandkids to appreciate and love the outdoors just as he did. Fishing, hunting, crabbing and camping were all things he loved to do with his family. When his mobility was limited and he was no longer able to do all the things he would like to be doing in nature, he was content to enjoy the hummingbirds from the porch and rehash stories with his family about all the good memories he shared with them.

Larry saw a lot during his lifetime. He served in the Navy for 23 years; once he retired from the Navy as active duty, he worked as a civilian for the Navy for another 13 years. Larry held many positions throughout his Navy career. He was a preferred aviation mechanic for years and later became a professor who was loved and respected by all his up and coming students. During his time in the service, he was deployed three times for nine months at a time, and each took him to different locations around the world. He fondly told of his experiences when he visited Korea, Australia, Europe, Taiwan, the Philippines and many of the biblical countries, such as Egypt and Israel.

After Larry retired, he moved from his home in California to Lafayette, Oregon. He served on the Lafayette City Council with the desire to give back to his community. He was a dedicated family man and showed his children what it is to be a devoted husband, a great dad and a loving and protective grandfather and great-grandfather. He is going to be missed so much by his family and friends. His sincerity and generous soul will be with us forever.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Interment will take place at Y-C Pioneer Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.