Larry L. Wiser 1936 - 2022

Larry Lee Wiser left our world July 18, 2022, after having lived a full and good life for over 85 years. His family and friends appreciated his warm smile, endless one-liners, adventurous spirit, and jesting humor that were often an expression of his love.

Larry spent his first four years in Fullerton, Nebraska, before moving in 1940 to McMinnville, Oregon, with mother, Dorothy Ann, father, Stephen L., sisters, Shirley, Beverly and Joanne, and brothers, Richard and Don, adding Ron in 1943. Larry graduated from McMinnville High School in 1954 and immediately began his career in the automotive industry after having worked at a parts store during school. He later became a sales engineer in Great Falls, Montana, transferring to Seattle in 1964. There he met Annemarie, and they soon married in 1965. The next year was spent in Salem after purchasing an auto parts store. 1967 brought the couple to their permanent home in Spokane, where daughter Michelle Anne arrived in 1970, and son Michael Steven in 1972.

The next exciting career opportunity came with the 1975 purchase of Parts Wholesalers (includes Motion Auto Supply), which lasted until retirement in 2000. The business flourished and became the largest, and only, independent auto parts warehouse in the region. After selling the company to the employees, the years of a fulfilling retirement began, allowing more time for travel, restoring and collecting beautiful antique cars, biking, boating, hiking, tennis and playing bridge. There was also time for volunteering in the CASA program, highlighted with mentoring a boy from age 10 to through high school. His many nieces and nephews were also very much a special part of family get-togethers through the years.

Having granddaughters Olivia Marie and Alexandra Kate living close by all their lives was especially joyful. He also appreciated that his two children chose to spend most of their lives in Spokane, with Michelle working loyally for the parts company for an amazing 30 years and Mike moving back to Spokane after a decade away. Countless Sunday dinners with Mike and his wife Deb, the grandkids, Michelle and her partner Steve, were a special part of most weeks. The annual tradition of the Wiser Family Picnic at McMinnville City Park was a priority for Larry through the years, along with his high school reunions, which he never missed.

There will be a big hole in his family’s lives going forward, but his great sense of humor, hearty laugh and generosity will never be forgotten!

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 20, at the Southside Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave, Spokane, Washington.