Larry L. Herron 1942 - 2021

Larry L. Herron passed away June 13, 2021, at the age of 79. Larry was born February 25, 1942, in Falls City, Oregon, to Leonard and Josephine Herron. On February 23, 1963, he married Sharon Schumacher in McMinnville at St. James Church, and they had three children.

He served in the Navy on the USS Midway before having a long career working for McMinnville City Water & Light for 31 years before retirement in 1996.

Larry and his wife spent most of their life raising 66 head of cattle and caring for their farm. He enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing and enjoying all wildlife. In his past 10 years, he loved spending hours on his back porch with his wife watching all of the ducks on their beautiful pond.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife; his three children, Rick Herron, Darrell (Kristi) Herron and Tamara (Scott) Peters; his sisters, Carol Doege and Darlene Louviere; four grandchildren, Jessica Peters, Ryan Peters, Cody (Amber) Herron and Zachary Herron.

In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.