Lana Comfort 1942 - 2021

Lana Comfort, 79, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully October 27, 2021. Lana was born February 2, 1942, to Harry and LaRaine Bryson in Portland, Oregon. Lana attended Yamhill-Carlton schools.

She married Marvin Nagely and raised her four children on their farm.

Lana moved to Portland and married Paul Comfort in 1995. She opened her heart and home to expanded family and those in need. She retired from the post office and then volunteered at outreach programs, including women’s prison groups and substance abuse programs.

She moved back to McMinnville in 2017 to be closer to her family. Anyone who knew Lana knew of her love for God and her family.

Lana is survived by her brothers, Jan Bryson and Ryan Bryson; her children, Darci Barth, Dana Vaughan, Debi Lemke and Booker Nagely; Lark Ring, Brian and Charles Comfort, Kristen, David and Rebecca Porter; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Promise Church in Dundee.

