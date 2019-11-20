Lafayette woman's death called 'suspicious'

THE DALLES -- Authorities are considering the death of Deon Louise Patterson "suspicious" as they continue to investigate the case of two Lafayette residents found dead in a travel trailer here Nov. 12.

Patterson, 47, and Brian Thomas Paulsen, 48, of Lafayette were discovered on property adjacent to a cabin in an area where Patterson was known to camp. Paulsen's Dodge pickup was found in addition to the trailer.

Relatives had reported the pair missing from their residence in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street, Lafayette.

Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley said the woman's death is considered suspect based on "the totality" of the evidence, not just on an autopsy.

Investigation into the case is ongoing, but close to finished, he said. He hopes to make a determination within a couple weeks.

"It's for the family I'd like to get this done quickly," Nisley said.

Wasco County Sheriff's deputies personnel located the couple and the body of a dog after their office was notified by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, which took the missing persons report on Nov. 11.

YCSO Capt. Chris Ray said Paulsen's daughter called, saying she hadn't heard from the couple for several days, which was unusual.

The initial investigation considered the possibility that carbon monoxide poisoning was a factor in the deaths, according to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office.