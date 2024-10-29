Lafayette plans virtual town hall for parks master plan survey

Lafayette city administrator Branden Dross and City Planner Jim Jacks are hosting a virtual town hall from 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, to share the results of the 2024 Parks Master Plan survey and discuss next steps.

The survey allowed residents to provide input on future proposed improvements for Commons, Terry and Veteran parks.

The survey opened at National Night Out on Aug. 6 and closed on Oct. 7 with 416 respondents.

The results of the survey will be used to revise Chapter 5 of the Parks Master Plan titled “Proposed Park Improvements.” The chapter was last revised in 2014.

A majority of survey respondents said parks are important and very important.

The survey asked what direction should Commons Park take, from an event/entertainment focus to a water feature or sports facility, or remain as is. The first three options were highly voted on with the sports facility receiving around 210 votes, event/entertainment closely following just under 200 votes and the water feature receiving around 175 votes.

Terry Park is a 5.5 acre park located at the south end of the city on the north bank of the Yamhill River. The top survey suggestion for the parks’ direction was a family picnic area, followed by Yamhill River recreation space and walking trail with vehicle access.

Veteran Park is 0.64 acre undeveloped future park site located at the southwest corner of North Bridge Street and east of 12th Street. It is an unassuming green space with a fence.

In the survey, 250 respondents suggested Veteran Park become a dog park. Over 150 survey takers suggested it be landscaped with a walking trail.

The Zoom link for the town hall is bit.ly/4f9kC2H.