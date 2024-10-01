Lafayette plans harvest festival Oct. 5

Lafayette will host a Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in Commons Park at the Lafayette Community Center, 133 Adams St.

The festival will include games and other activities, free pumpkins and free hot dogs, along with a variety of vendors. An apple press will turn out fresh cider. A pie baking contest is planned, as well.

Musicians Joshua Flud of Joshua Rising and the Guide will perform during the event.

Lafayette Community Activities Team (LCAT) and the city of Lafayette are hosting the annual event.

Lafayette has hosted harvest festivals for many years, originally in the city hall parking lot. They were not held during the Covid pandemic, although the pumpkin give-away continued as a drive-through event. Harvest Festival returned last year in the community center.

This year’s event is the first with vendors, said Greg Goularte, one of the LCAT organizers. They will offer a wide variety of items, from fresh bread and other foods to jewelry and other art.

The Boy Scouts, Yamhill County Historical Society, Wascher Elementary School PTA and other organizations will have booths. There will be a craft area, as well.

About 200 pumpkins will be available free while they last.