Kye Lynn Kircher 1969 - 2022

Kye Lynn Kircher went suddenly and unexpectedly to be with her Lord Jesus on October 17, 2022. She was 53 years old. Kye was born to parents Robert and Phyllis Kircher in Portland, Oregon, and lived her entire life in Tigard, graduating from high school in 1987. She went on to attend Oregon State University to receive a teaching degree in education. She later became a licensed tax agent, which became her life occupation for the last 25 years.

Kye had a significant aptitude for absorbing information from all sources, which served her particularly well throughout her education and career. Whatever Kye saw or read, she retained indefinitely. In high school, she took classes in debate, and she was also a Thespian, enjoying participation in several school plays.

Kye was a member of Greater Portland Bible Church for nearly 30 years after finishing college. She served on the Global Partners Missionary Team as well as the Worship Team; her commitment to church was a central part of her life. She loved to study the Bible with others, sharing her deep understanding of the Scriptures. She participated briefly as a short-term missionary herself, first to Japan, and second to Kazakhstan.

Kye lived a happy life in spite of health issues, and she especially enjoyed spending quality time with family or friends playing games and visiting. She will be missed by her extended family, friends through church, her tax clients and, especially, her father, with whom she lived for the last several years. She is survived by her father, Bob Kircher; and her brother, Kraig Kircher, and preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Kircher.

A memorial service in Kye’s honor will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, in the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, Oregon. Private interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in McMinnville. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com