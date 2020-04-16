By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 16, 2020 Tweet

KLYC organizes volunteer grocery shoppers

Submitted photo##KLYC 1260 is placing signs around the county promoting its volunteer shoppers program.

McMinnville radio station KLYC 1260 AM is organizing a volunteer effort to help residents who need some extra TLC along with deliveries of groceries and non-prescription medicines while staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers will shop for groceries, weekly or bi-weekly, and deliver items to the homes of participants. Assistance is available to those in high risk groups, including those 60 and older

Grocery Outlet in McMinnville has agreed to allow volunteers to shop without an upfront payment. Recipients can call and pay over the phone after the groceries are delivered. Harvest Fresh also is accepting payment via the phone.

Volunteers also will collect non-prescription medications. And they will call participants once or twice a week to make sure they are cared for, according to Tracey Ward, KLYC’s community outreach coordinator.

“We encourage those at risk to stay at home and allow our team of volunteers to do their shopping,” she said.

Ward said volunteers have been vetted for safety. They will wear tie-dyed T-shirts identifying them as part of the KLYC Community Outreach Volunteer program.

To participate, call 503-379-1942.

The radio station also is hosting a call-in line for at-risk individuals to receive information about COVID-19. The number is 503-472-1260.

Community members also can go to www.klyc.us or to the KLYC Facebook page for more information.

Additional volunteers are needed. Sign up at the KLYC website.