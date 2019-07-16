Kittens abandoned at dump site; arrest made

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office photo##Four kittens were found Monday at an illegal dump site west of McMinnville. Yamhill County Sheriff's Office photol##This is the location where four kittens were rescued by Sgt. Todd Whitlow. Samuel Banks

An arrest has been made related to the case of four kittens that were found among debris dumped Monday west of McMinnville in the 27000 block of Peavine Road, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Samuel Banks, 47, of McMinnville, was charged with four counts of animal abandonment, a Class B misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, in circuit court.

According to Oregon Revised Statute 167.340:

(1) A person commits the crime of animal abandonment if the person intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence leaves a domestic animal or an equine at a location without providing minimum care.

(2) It is no defense to the crime defined in subsection (1) of this section that the defendant abandoned the animal at or near an animal shelter, veterinary clinic or other place of shelter if the defendant did not make reasonable arrangements for the care of the animal.

Sgt. Todd Whitlow responded to the illegal dump site, and while investigating, came across the kittens that had been left behind. They were taken to Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville.

Capt. Chris Ray stressed that Banks is only being charged with leaving the kittens. He is not associated with the dump site.

Despite the arrest, anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact crimetip@co.yamhill.or.us or whitlowt@co.yamhill.or.us.