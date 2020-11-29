Kimberly Sue Schweiger 1963 - 2020

Kimberly Sue Schweiger passed away November 29, 2020, with her family by her side in Lafayette, Oregon, at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer. Kimberly was born August 15, 1963, in Portland, Oregon, to parents Lyle Whitney and Billy Ann Palmer. She married her soulmate and partner in life, Kenny Schweiger, in December of 1983. Kimberly had many interests that kept her busy. Spending time with her grandsons, volunteering at Wascher Elementary, where her daughter teaches, celebrating holidays with her family and camping. However, there was no greater love than that for her family. Kimberly is survived by her husband, Kenny Schweiger; her son, John Schweiger (Samantha Schweiger); her daughter, Sarah Horst (Dennis Horst); and two grandsons, Adam Schweiger and Matthew Schweiger. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Kimberly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.