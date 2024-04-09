Kim Morris says she’ll run for mayor

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
CubFan
Kim will be a a great change for McMinnville. She has demonstrated necessary leadership skills and the ability to motivate people to action. She has her "finger on the pulse" of what citizens want. She's dedicated to safe streets, better livability and a strong community. She has my vote!
Mac Runner
I've been disappointed how dishonest Kim has been about the city's actions on homelessness to her own followers and how politicized they have chosen to be. She does not seem like a problem solver to me.