Kenneth Smith 1951 - 2020

Kenneth "Rabbit" Smith, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 68 on May 19, 2020, at his home in Grand Ronde, Oregon, from complications of cancer.

Ken is survived by his wife, Marlene; mother, Shirley Wilson; daughters, Stephanie (Nelson) Collazo and Josie (Glover) Weiss; stepchildren, Jody (Cris) Schmiedel and Darci Taylor; siblings, Marcia Sawatzky, Jill Hansen and Brian Wilson; two grandchildren, Jacob and Caleb Collazo; 12 step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marcella Laatz; and father, Don Smith.



Ken was born July 12, 1951, in Portland, Oregon, to Shirley Wilson and Don Smith. He married Judy Pongratz in 1971 after meeting while working on a dairy farm in Brush Prairie, Washington. After moving to Sheridan, Oregon, the couple welcomed two daughters into their home. His daughters remember him as a dedicated father who encouraged them to pursue their goals, work hard, and live life with solid morals and values.



Ken married Marlene Schmiedel in September 2010 at their church, McMinnville Assembly of God. A mutual friend had introduced them in 1989, and they were reconnected in 2008. The couple made a home together in Grand Ronde.



Ken was skilled as a truck driver, which allowed him opportunities to explore many states across the nation. Other truckers knew him by his CB handle, "Rabbit." He loved flying, fishing, boating, camping, listening to classic country music, reading western novels, and telling jokes (Ken was always ready with a new joke to share).



Ken was a follower of Christ, had a close relationship with Jesus and loved his country. He flew the American flag proudly in his front yard, alongside three large wooden crosses.



His daughters would like to thank Marlene for her care and dedication to their father over the last years of his life.