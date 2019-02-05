Kenneth Ronald Chapman - 1941- 2019

Kenneth Ronald Chapman of Sheridan, Oregon, passed away February 5, 2019, at the age of 77. "Ron" was born September 27, 1941, to parents Kenneth and Elda Chapman at their home in rural Sheridan. He graduated in the Class of 59 from Sheridan High School. Three months later, at the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the Aircraft Carrier, USS Coral Sea, touring the Pacific Islands and the Gulf of Tonkin. After his discharge, he worked at local mills, including U.S. Plywood in Willamina, Oregon. He attended journeyman carpenter training at Chemeketa Community College and worked for Hoffman Construction, building the new Salem Hospital and the Nazarene Church on Market Street. He then went to work for Jack Squires General Contractor in McMinnville, advancing to superintendent, and building Chuck Colvin Ford, the McMinnville High School grandstands and the Third Street renovation project in 1978. Ron was a true craftsman and gifted carpenter. In 1980, he started his own business, Ron Chapman Construction. He built Sokol Blosser Winery and many homes in Yamhill County. He also donated his time to build the play structure at the Sheridan City Park and other projects to help the Sheridan community.

Ron's hobbies included collecting antiques and classic cars. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and camping. He took pride in filling his tag the first day of deer season, and the highlight of every year was the annual elk hunting trip in the canyons of Eastern Oregon. Over the years, he shared many stories of the trips that resulted in elk steaks and the fun of the experience for the few who did not.

Ron met Walina "Wallie" Buswell of Willamina at the Chat 'n' Chew Café in 1964. They were married 52 years. They raised their two daughters in the home he built in 1971. He is survived by his wife and daughters, Cathryn Dreams of Sheridan, and Susan Hopper (Mike) of Salem; brothers, Bill Chapman (Marcia) of Forest Grove, Oregon, and Norman Chapman (Carole) of Summer Lake, Oregon; grandson, Brady Garcia; granddaughters, Kellie Garcia and Raquel Druery; also grandchildren, Madison, Peyton, Brayden and Makennan Hopper; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron had many family members and friends who loved him dearly. He had a fulfilling life and career. However, his struggles with his health condition resulted in his early retirement in 1999. He was grateful to remain under the care of his wife and daughters in his home, which was his last final wish.

A Celebration of Life with full military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Sheridan Baptist Church, 643 E. Main St. Sheridan OR. The family requests memorial contributions in honor of Ron Chapman to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the "See Ya Later" Foundation, McMinnville, Oregon.