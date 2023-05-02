Kenneth Joseph Stepper 1964 - 2024

Kenneth J. Stepper, 60, passed away unexpectedly while hunting with his brothers on December 13, 2024, in Burns, Oregon.



Ken grew up in Dayton, Oregon. After graduating from Perry Technical Institute in Yakima, Washington, he began a successful career as an instrumental technician. His dedication and expertise led him to become the proud owner of Measure-Tech, Inc., where he demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment throughout his professional life.



Beyond his work, Ken was an avid outdoorsman with a profound love for nature. He enjoyed exploring the wilderness and was particularly passionate about coyote hunting. Above all else, Ken treasured time spent with family and friends. Those who knew him will fondly remember his adventurous spirit, zest for life, and unwavering faith in Christ.



He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Traci Stepper; his son, Kolbi Stepper, and daughter-in-law, Marley Stepper; his daughters, Hannah Stepper, Julia Stepper (Tucker Simpson), DeLani Aldrich, and son-in-law, Jacob Aldrich; and his cherished grandson, Emmett Stepper. He is also survived by his mother, Jan Stepper; three brothers, Darrell Stepper (Carmen Stepper), Dale Stepper (Erika Stepper), and Mike Stepper (Cary Stepper); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Myron Stepper.



A service to celebrate Ken’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Grace Community Church, 1311 Lewis River Road, Woodland WA 98674.



Kenneth’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him. May his family find comfort in the enduring legacy he leaves behind.