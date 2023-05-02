Kenneth James Payne 1932 - 2025

Kenneth James Payne was born February 10, 1932, in McMinnville, Oregon, and passed away April 18, 2025. He was 93. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Wilma; his siblings, Pearl, Cecil (Barbara), Ellen (Billy Bob), Harold (Virginia), Fern (Alva), and Leland (Bonna); Wilma Kay, his parents, William Kenny Payne and Catherine Ellen (Riggins) Payne; and son-in-law, Ron Gelbrich. Kenneth led an amazing and full life. From his youth, he was passionate about hunting, starting with a trapline and continuing to hunt into his later years, including a hunting trip to Africa. Remarkably, he hunted last season at the age of 92, and was making plans for the upcoming 2025 elk archery season. His dedication ensured that his family was always well-provided for. Kenneth started his working career as a logger before founding Ken’s Excavating in 1969. His work ethic and high standards earned a solid reputation for consistently delivering quality work, clearing land for wineries and roads, and preparing sites for homes, often entire housing developments. He retired in 1994, leaving a lasting impact on Yamhill County, Kenneth was also an incredible dancer, dancing at the Flying M, Log Cabin, and always seen at the McMinnville Grange on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons. He danced with every lady who needed a partner, often teaching new dancers and counting steps out loud to help them feel more comfortable. He took great pride in his family, often saying "there isn’t a loser in the bunch." He is survived by his loving companion of six years, Marmie Schock; daughter, Peggy Gelbrich; son, Kenneth E. Payne (Ruth); daughter, Terri Crawford (Ron); grandchildren, Travis Gelbrich, Ian Gelbrich, Allison (Gelbrich) Gross, Malcolm Payne, Patrick Payne, Brad Crawford, and Kurt Crawford; 15 great-grandchildren; sibling, Joan Lane (Dave); brother-in-law, Don King; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth was a wonderful dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, brother, and friend. He was always ready to help in any way he could, often finding creative solutions to make or fix almost anything. His hand-crafted walking sticks and picnic tables, crafted with love, are cherished by many. Kenneth's life was a testament to his dedication, love, and resilience. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. In Kenneth’s honor and to recognize his love of dancing, please join family and friends at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 25, at the McMinnville Grange dance, 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road, McMinnville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 27, at the Yamhill-Carlton High School Tiger Dome. Donations can be made to the Kenneth Payne Memorial Fund, Yamhill County Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association, P.O. Box 243, Carlton, Oregon 97111. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com