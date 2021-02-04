Kenneth (Ken) Dwyght Bales 1943 - 2021

Kenneth (Ken) Dwyght Bales of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away in his home from kidney failure on February 4, 2021. Ken was born September 2, 1943, in Pryor, Oklahoma, to William and Mabel Bales. He moved to Oregon at a young age and graduated from Cascade High School in Turner, Oregon.

Early in his career, Ken was a state worker serving as a weighmaster. He then joined the Oregon State Police in 1969, where he was a trooper until 1977. He subsequently went to work as an insurance claims adjuster, after which he started his own business, All Seasons Lawn Maintenance. Ken retired in 2017.

Ken was an avid fisherman who loved to spend his time catching rainbow trout at Diamond Lake. He also enjoyed salmon fishing on the Nestucca River. Ken spent many years coaching slow-pitch softball, where he led his team to the 1996 Coors Light National Softball tournament in Melbourne, Florida. He also enjoyed bowling with family and friends; he served as the McMinnville Association secretary for several years. Ken was a dedicated season ticket holder and loyal fan of the Linfield Wildcats football team.

Ken is survived by his sons, Kirk and Kevin Bales; daughter, Kim Marshall; brother, Gary Bales; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Vernie and Cliff; and his sisters, Carrie and Dorothy.

At Ken’s request, there will be no memorial services. In lieu of a service, donations can be made in honor of Ken directly to the American Kidney Fund or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.