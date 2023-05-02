Kathy K. Smith 1949 - 2024

Kathy K. Smith, age 75, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2024, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born to parents, Kenneth and Louise Blackwell of Willamina, Oregon, and graduated from Willamina High School. She married Douglas Smith in 1967, and they lived and raised their three daughters in Sheridan, Oregon.

Kathy devoted much of her life to lovingly caring for her family. She could usually be found baking, crafting, or working outside on the farm. Kathy was a talented quilter and enjoyed spending time with her quilt group, the Coastal Hills Quilters. As her disease progressed, she found great joy in dancing along to country music.

She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Louise; and stepmother, Olive Blackwell. She is survived by her husband, Doug; daughters, Lisa Menefee (Mark), Jamie Paredez (Keith), and Katie Arnold (Chris); grandchildren, Chantelle Paulus, Kyleigh and Logan Hebert, Skylar, Conner, and Brooklyn Paredez, and Violet and Cora Arnold; as well as great-grandchildren, Tegan, Grayson, Carson, and Cody.

A private family service will be held at a later date.