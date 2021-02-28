Kathryn Grimm Lundeen 1962 - 2021

A celebration of life for Kathryn Grimm Lundeen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Grimm Family Farm in Willamina. Kathryn died unexpectedly on February 28, 2021, due to cardiac arrest.



Directions: Take exit 25 off Hwy. 18. Turn left at the stop sign. Turn right at the first driveway, cross over railroad tracks and turn right again. Follow the signs.



Please wear appropriate shoes. You’ll be parking in a field, and you’ll have the choice of either being transported or walking up a hill. Please bring a favorite memory to share about Kathryn.