Kathleen J. "Kathie" Oriet 1953 - 2024

Kathleen J. “Kathie” Oriet, 71, of Gaston, Oregon, died Saturday morning, June 22, 2024, at her home after struggling with severe dementia for a number of years.

Kathie was born April 29, 1953, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of the William Zane Johnson and Gay (Bacon) Johnson. She was raised, and received her early education, in Minnesota, before she and her family moved to Oregon, settling in the Hillsboro community and graduating in 1971 from Hillsboro High School.



She married her high school sweetheart, Gregory Scott “Greg” Oriet, on December 20, 1973, in Forest Grove, Oregon, and they celebrated over 50 years of marriage together. Following their marriage, they resided briefly in Corvallis, Albany, and McMinnville before moving to Carlton, where they lived until 2018, when they moved to the Gaston community.

Kathie was preceded in death by her husband, Greg Oriet, on January 19, 2024; as well as by both parents; her sister, Lila Standlee; and her sister-in-law, Audrey Johnson.



Loved and admired by many, Kathie described herself as someone who loved cooking and baking, gardening, quilting, and entertaining. She believed she had the best family in the world, and she used her baking and entertaining skills on many, many family get-togethers over the years.



Kathie had numerous friends, and was civic-minded, devoting countless hours to the city of Carlton, first as a counselor, and then as mayor for 18 years, helping guide the town to healthy growth and new vitality. All this, while working as an administrator in the healthcare industry for many years.



Survivors include her two sons, James “Jim” Oriet of Gaston, and Ronald “Ron” Oriet and his girlfriend, Chelsea Dailey, of Gaston; her brothers, Clayton Johnson of Aloha, Oregon, and Glenn Johnson (Shawna) of Sweet Home, Oregon; her sisters, Karen Johnson (Rick Hardt) of Tualatin, Oregon, and Judy McCaul (Jay) of Prineville, Oregon; brother-in-law, Mike Standlee of Stayton, Oregon; and a number of nieces and nephews.



In remembrance of Kathie’s and Greg’s lives, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the City of Carlton for the new Civic Center, (https://www.ci.carlton.or.us/community/page/sponsorships-and-donations).



