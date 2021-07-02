Karin (Carlson) Swanson 1934 - 2021

Karin (Carlson) Swanson of McMinnville, Oregon, was born to Gustaf and Selma Carlson on November 14, 1934, in Turlock, California. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home in McMinnville on July 2, 2021.

In 1955, Karin married her high school sweetheart, Lynwood Swanson, also of Turlock. Eventually the couple moved to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1961. Four children were added to the family, Gregory (Stephanie) of Forest Grove, Oregon, Camille (Ted Nyquist) of McMinnville, David (Monica) of Haleiwa, Hawaii, and Jonathan of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, Kaleb Nyquist, Karina Nyquist, Annika Nyquist, Aidan Nyquist, Josiah Swanson, Jonah Swanson, Luke Swanson, Levi Swanson, Madelyn Swanson, Parker Swanson, Mac Swanson and Cam Swanson. Karin was preceded in death by her brother, Darol Carlson of Century City, California; and is survived by siblings, Kristie Jones of Tucson, Arizona, and Dean Carlson of Ceres, California.

After graduating from Turlock High School, Karin was employed as an administrative assistant at the Turlock Credit Bureau, at the American Trust Bank in Stockton, California, and at the president’s office at the University of Chicago.

After moving to McMinnville, Karin had leadership roles in Young Life, Women’s Bible Study Fellowship and various church ministries. Karin was a founding member of the McMinnville Covenant Church. She enjoyed playing tennis, hiking, swimming in the summer and skiing or traveling to warmer climates in the winter. With her engaging smile and outgoing personality, Karin will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the McMinnville Covenant Church. Memorial donations may be made, in lieu of cards and flowers, to McMinnville Young Life. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.