Karen Ruth Patton 1942 - 2020

It is with great sadness our family announces that beloved wife and mother, Karen Ruth Patton, age 77, passed away peacefully August 20, 2020, in her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born in Gary, Indiana, to Thad and Ruth Hlodnicki.

Karen was an intelligent, curious, thoughtful and generous woman who graduated from Purdue University with a B.A. in English. She married Ken Patton on September 1, 1962, and had two sons, Greg and Andy, making a wonderful home for her family, with an eye for detail and beautiful things.

Karen loved to work in her flower garden, read, visit with family, engage in long conversations and was an accomplished artist, chef and seamstress.

She was often planning for the next family get together, including the annual “Polish Party” to honor her father, a “real Renaissance Man” and her family heritage. She stated on many occasions that she couldn’t have asked for a better life and had a wonderful family.

Karen is survived by her devoted husband, Ken; sons and wives, Greg and Irma, and Andy and Mindi; grandchildren, Samantha, Lindsey, Jack and Nash. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Hanson; and cousins, Nancy Staresina, Judy Nicewinter, Lew Ligocki and Adrienne Newman, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.

There will be a Celebration of Karen’s Life for family and friends to be announced at a later time. She is greatly missed.