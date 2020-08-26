Karen Lee (Minder) Reeves 1933 - 2020

Karen Lee (Minder) Reeves was born August 26, 1933, in Sisseton, South Dakota. As she would have it, she lovingly joined her family in Heaven on her birthday, August 26, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late John and Thelma Minder. Her husband of 52 years, Jerry Reeves, and her brother, Denny Minder, also preceded her in death. Karen’s family continuing the journey of life includes her children, Kathy Blackburn, Sue Spier, Michael Reeves, Jerry Reeves and Bob Reeves; 16 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. She loved reading, knitting, crocheting, gardening and a beautiful yard.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. September 12, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, McMinnville, Oregon.