Karen Elaine DeBoer 1942 - 2024

“By grace, the Father called me

by grace, Jesus justified me

by grace, the Holy Spirit helped me grow in faith

and grace will lead me safely home.”



Karen Elaine DeBoer, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away June 15, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.



Karen was born November 24, 1942, to Garrett and Kathleen Kuiper in Artesia, California. From an early age, her life was defined by the love and joy she found in her relationship with Christ.



She was deeply passionate about her family. She married Roger, her high school sweetheart, in 1961. They fell more deeply in love throughout their 63-year marriage and were blessed with two children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



She diligently provided her family with stability, love, and opportunities, and made every holiday and notable occasion special. Her family adored her and enjoyed longingly teasing her about how fastidiously neat she kept her home. No “flooshie” or dust bunny was safe from her!



Karen loved traveling and delighted in the beauty of Creation. Among her favorite sights were the towering peaks of the Canadian Rockies, glaciers calving in Alaska, waves breaking against the Oregon coast, and Dark-eyed Juncos at her bird feeders.



Karen was active in her communities and touched countless lives. After moving her young family from California to Oregon, she enjoyed working as a reading educator. She loved music and helped lead worship at the church where she and Roger were long-term members. She also loved studying and teaching about God’s love as a Sunday school teacher for many years.



Karen loved driving her tractor and helping care for the Yamhill hazelnut orchard she and Roger owned and operated from 1991 to 2015. She remained active as she aged and continued to travel domestically and internationally with family and friends and welcome new experiences until becoming ill with cancer in the final months of 2023.



Karen was preceded in death by her mother and father and her sister, Melinda. She is survived by her husband; her siblings, Gary and Donna; her children, Linda and David; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Grace Baptist Church in Carlton, Oregon.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the following organizations in Karen’s honor:



Wycliffe Bible Translators



Willamette Vital Health