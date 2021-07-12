Karen Curry 1956 - 2021

Karen Curry passed away July 12, 2021, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 65 years old.

Karen was born January 27, 1956, in Los Angeles to parents Norman and Sarah Sheegog. She graduated from Garden Grove High School in 1974, and went on to attend college at California State University, graduating in 1979. Karen worked her way through college working at Disneyland.

She met Michael Curry and they were married on June 28, 1980, at Garden Grove Presbyterian Church. They moved to Oregon shortly thereafter. In Oregon, she worked for the Newberg schools before working as an office manager in McMinnville. She enjoyed travel, cooking, gardening and had many friends. She also served as a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville.

Karen was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in May of this year. She is survived by her husband, Mike; son Brian, (Deanna); daughter, Michelle (Will); as well her brothers, David and Kim, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Private interment was held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.