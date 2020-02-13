Karen Cruickshank-Wright 1942 - 2020

Karen L. Cruickshank-Wright was born October 21, 1942, to Alex and LaVerne Cruickshank. She passed away February 13, 2020, with family and hospice by her side.

Karen grew up on a farm outside Dayton/McMinnville, Oregon, her birthplace the former McMinnville Hospital. Early in life, she was an active 4-H member, soon to be an area organizer, as well having fun memories being a cheerleader. She graduated from Oregon State University in 1964, and was in the sorority Alpha Omicron Pi. Karen married Donald Wright in 1963, moved to Idaho Falls in 1966, and had two sons during the 1970s.

She found solace in oil painting and later taught hundreds of students in the Idaho Falls area. She was a member of the Idaho Falls Artists Guild, sold thousands of unique artworks worldwide, including paintings, shadow boxes, tiles and more. Her artwork was inspired by Grand Teton National Park, Sawtooth National Recreation area, local landscapes and flowers, all nature.

Karen always took pleasure in others' happiness and lived a life of kindness. She enjoyed socializing with everyone, laughing as well as sharing humor. Karen always wanted to help. She loved as a daily act, worked hard, practiced her faith daily and supported her family and friends, as well as her community.

Karen was diagnosed late in life with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Over the years, MS unfortunately took a toll on Karen’s quality of life and independence. She shared her gifts and strength for years with others before succumbing to MS and other related effects.

Karen is survived by her two sons, Dagan and Jason; brother, Gary; and sister, Peggy.

A special thanks to family in the area, hospice and care providers. She fought hard against Multiple Sclerosis and took comfort in faith, living a positive life despite hardships.

Please leave donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. For contact, questions and messages, e-mail karenwrightmemorial@gmail.com. Floral arrangements or other wishes may be ordered or sent to florist, Incahoots, 905 N.E. Baker St., McMinnville, OR 97128, also (503) 472-4923 or www.incahoots.biz

A viewing is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. February 29, 2020. Her service will be held from 11:00 a.m. to noon at The Honeycomb, 106 N.E. Davis St., McMinnville. Come celebrate her life, share her memory with others, view her paintings, see photos showcasing her life and mourn for the loss of a shining light in a crazy world.