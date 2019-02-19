K-9 Tucker assists with McMinnville drug arrests

K-9 Tucker Juanita Frye Gary Steele

McMinnville police made two drug arrests Friday night thanks in part to the work of K-9 Tucker and partner Mike Maierhofer.

Gary Alan Steele, 52, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance/heroin and methamphetamine, and Juanita Marie Frye, 42, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Steele is lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $27,500 bail and Frye $5,000, pending arraignment in Yamhill County Circuit Court.

Police gave this account of the arrests:

About 10:15 p.m., officers contacted two vehicles during a traffic stop in the 2000 block of South Highway 99W. Steele was driving a car in which Frye was the passenger. Tucker alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in the car that was searched by the officers.

There were 36.8 grams of meth, 1.65 grams of heroin, packaging materials, a scale and smoking device seized as part of the search.

K-9 Tucker and Maierhofer have teamed up since March of 2018.

The department currently deploys two narcotics dogs and one patrol dog.