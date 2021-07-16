Justin Davis 1981 - 2021

Justin Davis left this world on July 16, 2021, from a sudden pulmonary embolism. He leaves behind his precious little daughter, Ayana; his wife, Becca; his mom and dad, Dolly Davis-Palacios and Juan Palacios; brothers, Derek Davis, Juanito and Jonathan Palacios and surrogate brother, Eric Firestone; and grandma, LouAnn Richter. He also had aunts, uncles and cousins, all from Oregon.

We moved to North Beaver Creek in Seal Rock, Oregon, where the boys could live their childhoods in the country with fishing, riding horses and swimming. We came to Dayton in 1995. Justin graduated in 1999 from Dayton High. He spent the next 11 years in the USAF as a staff sergeant. Justin was deployed overseas five times. Discharged honorably, he was ready to enter civilian life. He came back home to Oregon eight years ago with Becca, his bride-to-be. They had moved to White Oak, Texas, six weeks prior to his passing.

His service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Willamette Veterans Cemetery. Justin knew the Lord personally, and in this we find our peace. He will be sorely missed.