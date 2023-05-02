June Phillips 1934 - 2024

June M. Phillips, 89, passed away June 6, 2024, at her long-term care residence in McMinnville, Oregon, after a brief illness.

She was born in Medford, Oregon, to Robert Scott and Grace Darby. She graduated from Medford High School, where she met and later married Fred Phillips. She worked as an educational secretary and assistant librarian for Medford Public Schools. She was also a fine artist, painting oil seascapes and landscapes, before moving to Portland.

In 1974, she and her family eventually landed in McMinnville. In McMinnville, June worked as a sales manager for Lawrence Gallery of Fine Art in Sheridan. She also established a small Corriedale sheep farm. She was featured in the News-Register several times for her natural dying, spinning, weaving and knitting of fine wool, and also tanning of the sheep hides. In 1990, she made Fiji her home for seven years while she volunteered administratively for the Save the Children organization, helping families get funds to pay fees for their children to attend school.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Phillips; and her son, Alan Phillips. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Phillips Brueningsen; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Phillips; sister, Leona Fraley; and grandson, Rymer Hewitt.

June will be interred in a private family service July 27, 2024, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.